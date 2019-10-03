Throw Away The Key: Man Who Murdered Toya Johnson’s Brothers Sentenced To LIFE In Prison

Man Who Murdered Toya Johnson’s Brothers Sentenced To Life In Prison

Back in 2016, Toya Johnson‘s brothers Josh and Rudy Johnson were tragically murdered in New Orleans. Three years later, the reality star is finally getting a little bit of justice as her brothers’ killer has been sentenced to life behind bars.

“A judge sentenced a New Orleans man to life imprisonment on Monday for the fatal shooting of reality TV personality Toya Johnson’s brothers in the 7th Ward,” Nola.com reports. “As Johnson’s family watched, Orleans Parish Criminal District Court Judge Tracey Flemings-Davillier handed the mandatory sentence to Antoine “Tweezy” Edwards, 34.”

According to the site, Toya and her family sighed with relief as the judge made her ruling. Edwards was reportedly convicted on two counts of second-degree murder earlier this month.

“Prosecutors with the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office said Edwards killed brothers Ryan “Rudy” Johnson, 24, and Joshua Johnson, 31, in the 2800 block of Pauger Street after an argument on July 31, 2016,” the site goes on to report, adding “Several witnesses claimed they saw Edwards in the area immediately before the shooting, and one woman also claimed she heard him confessing to the crime.”

May Josh and Rudy rest in peace. Our heart goes out to Toya, Reginae, and their loved ones.