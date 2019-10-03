“Love After Lockup” Exclusive: Vince Gets Grilled By Amber’s Friend Who Thinks He’s Full Of Isht [VIDEO]

Amber’s Jail Friend Thinks Vince Is A Con

We’re just a day away from a new episode from our favorite guilty pleasure, “Love After Lockup”. In this week’s exclusive sneak peek clip Amber’s friend gets her chance to ask Vince some questions. And she goes HARD.

Check it out below:

Here’s what else you can expect on the episode:

Angela’s quest to find Tony takes a shocking turn when she faces off with a mystery woman. Lacey drops a bombshell on her fiancé John. Alex keeps a surprising secret. Andrea reveals devastating news to Lamondre. Vince gets grilled by Amber’s friend.

LOVE AFTER LOCKUP – “DIRTY LAUNDRY” – Airs Friday, October 4th at 9/8C on WeTV