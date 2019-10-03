Pure Peach Preciousness: Eva Marcille Shares First Photos Of Baby Maverick

Eva Marcille Shares First Photos Of Newborn Son Maverick Leonard Sterling

Eva Marcille is sharing the first photos of her baby boy and they’re absolutely precious. As previously reported Eva and her hubby Michael Sterling welcomed their son, Maverick Leonard, on Sept. 27.

Now they’re sharing their joy via photographs shared exclusively with US Weekly.

Eva also explained on Instagram the meaning behind his name. Maverick means “an independent-minded person who does not believe they have to just go along with the group or consensus,” and Leonard was the name of her paternal grandfather as well as her husband’s grandfather.

“Maverick Leonard Sterling. First of his name. The unburped. Breaker of waters. ###Maverick – an independent minded person who does not believe they have to just go along with the group or consensus. Willing to think for themselves. ###Leonard – named after my dad’s dad, grandfather Sterling – the old rice farmer and Pastor. He was a good samaritan who never hesitated to lend a hand to those who were often forgotten and left behind. ###Sterling – conforming to the highest standard.”

The Sterlings are the parents of son Michael Todd Sterling Jr., who turned 1 in April, and big sis Marley Rae Sterling.

How precious is Maverick Leonard Sterling???