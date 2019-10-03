Puma From Black Ink Crew On Headline Heat

When Black Ink Crew first premiered on VH1 in 2013, a lot of people were interested in the storyline of the show’s most quirky, eccentric character: Puma Robinson. Often times, we’d see the Art 2 Ink manager in some sort of trouble or beef with one of his fellow tattoo artists on the show, but over the past few years, things have been much more calm and civilized for him.

Puma recently stopped by to clear up some of the wildest headlines BOSSIP has written about him. And staying true to his nature, the reality star kept it all the way rea. He opened up about his beef with Ceasar, living with Momma Dee on Marriage Boot Camp, and even dished on the infamous fights from the show, including the throwdown between Sky and Donna.

Check out the full video above, and catch Black Ink Crew Wednesdays on VH1.