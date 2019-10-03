No Kap: Kylie Jenner Sets The Record Straight On Her Supposed Studio Soirée With Tyga Post-Travis Scott Split

Kylie Jenner Keeps It Real When It Comes To Her Relationship With Travis

The media has had an absolute field day since TMZ broke the news that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are “taking a break” from their 2 year relationship–and things only got worse when photos of the makeup mogul emerged going to the studio with her ex Tyga.

But according to Kylie, things aren’t always what they seem.

Jenner took to Twitter to speak on her break-up with her baby daddy Travis for the first time, also setting the record straight about those pictures of her late-night meet-up with her ex-boyfriend only a day after she supposedly became single.

“The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is.” wrote the reality star. “There was no “2am date with Tyga”. You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at.”

The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no “2am date with Tyga”. You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 3, 2019

She goes on to talk about the breakup directly, saying that despite any headlines (or rumors of a side-chick that have been swirling for a while now) her and Scott are on “great terms” and their priority is their daughter, Stormi.

Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi ‼️ our friendship and our daughter is priority — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 3, 2019

As for Tyga’s take on the matter, he says it’s all cap–but who knows if he’s referring to the clickbait-y headlines about his “reunion” with Kylie, or if he’s saying that Jenner is the one whose capping when she denies meeting him at the studio.

So there you have it. Let Kylie tell it, there’s no hard feelings between her and Travis–they’re just trying to remain friends for the love of Stormi.