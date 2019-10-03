Wendy Williams Agrees To Give Ex-Kevin Hunter $250K To Leave Marital Manse (Exclusive)

Talk Show Queen Splitting With Estranged Husband Kevin Hunter

Wendy Williams has OK’d handing over $250,000 to her estranged husband Kevin Hunter to get him out of their former family home, BOSSIP has learned.

Last week, lawyers for the couple signed a court order where Williams agreed to cough up $250,000 to help the father of her teen son find a new place to live, court documents show.

In exchange for the six-figure sum, Hunter has to completely vacate their Livingston, NJ mansion by Nov. 1, 2019, according to the order, which was obtained by BOSSIP. The house is currently listed for sale, and both Hunter and Williams agreed to follow the advice of their realtor to get the place sold.

The move will likely save them both on lawyers’ fees, as the order states that Hunter was about to file a motion for Williams to pay him to help him move out.

Williams filed for divorce from Hunter in April 2019, citing irreconcilable differences after Hunter allegedly had a longstanding affair with a masseuse that culminated with the birth of an out of wedlock daughter.

But Hunter isn’t going quietly and has demanded that Williams pay him alimony and wants their assets split down the middle. Hunter also wants child support and for Williams to pay his lawyer’s fees, his counterclaim states.

We’ve reached out to a spokesperson for Wendy for comment.