Cut The Check: MGM Resorts Settle Las Vegas Mass Shooting Lawsuits For $800 Million To Families Of 58 Killed

MGM Resorts Settle Nearly $800 Million In Lawsuits From Las Vegas Shooting

The Mandalay Bay was the site of the 2017 mass shooting that became the deadliest in modern United States history. 58 people were killed and hundreds of others were injured during a concert that boasted 22,000 in attendance.

As a result, the MGM was sued, for a lot of money by multiple people. Today, the AP reported that those lawsuits have been settled by MGM Resorts International to the tune of, wait for it, up to $800 million. Insurance will pay $735 million and the company might kick in more depending on how many people participate. The suits claim that the hotel not only failed to protect concertgoers at the Mandalay Bay, they also failed to keep the shooter from building a stockpile of weapons and ammunition inside his hotel room for days and days.

Las Vegas law firm Eglet Adams represents almost 2,500 plaintiffs.

“Today’s agreement marks a milestone in the recovery process for the victims of the horrifying events of 1 October,” Robert Eglet, a lead plaintiffs’ counsel, said in the statement. “While nothing will be able to bring back the lives lost or undo the horrors so many suffered on that day, this settlement will provide fair compensation for thousands of victims and their families.”

Victims and their families exploded in righteous indignation last year when MGM filed 1,900 lawsuits stating that they had no liability in the shooting under a federal 9/11-related protections bill.

Sike. Pay those people their money.