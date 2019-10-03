Safaree Says He Hopes His Likkle Seed Inherits THIS From Mami Erica Mena… But Is He Taking Shots At His Lacefront Loving Ex?!

Vh1 quizzed Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels to find out how much they agree or disagree on parenting questions.

Around the 5:14 minute things get a little messy when the pair are asked which trait of Erica’s they hope the baby inherits… Both of them answer with her hair and then Safaree takes things a step further by saying he was shocked to learn that Erica has naturally thick “good” hair and isn’t hiding a net, lacefront, edge control or any of that stuff. We immediately knew some Barbz might take offense to the commentary, but Safaree has dated a few others since his split from Nicki, so perhaps a few others should also be concerned about his digs.

Anyway, is Safaree even one to talk? Doesn’t he have some hair assistance himself?