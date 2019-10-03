Safaree Says He Hopes His Likkle Seed Inherits THIS From Mami Erica Mena… But Is He Taking Shots At His Lacefront Loving Ex?!
- By Bossip Staff
Vh1 quizzed Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels to find out how much they agree or disagree on parenting questions.
Around the 5:14 minute things get a little messy when the pair are asked which trait of Erica’s they hope the baby inherits… Both of them answer with her hair and then Safaree takes things a step further by saying he was shocked to learn that Erica has naturally thick “good” hair and isn’t hiding a net, lacefront, edge control or any of that stuff. We immediately knew some Barbz might take offense to the commentary, but Safaree has dated a few others since his split from Nicki, so perhaps a few others should also be concerned about his digs.
Anyway, is Safaree even one to talk? Doesn’t he have some hair assistance himself?
