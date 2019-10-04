Learn Graphic Design Without Going To Art School With This Course

In the digital age, everything is about aesthetics. You can’t expect people to pay attention to your project or business if you don’t have stunning visual content to keep them engaged. Whether you’re sending out e-vites to a party or introducing your newest venture, it’s a must that you accompany them with eye-popping graphics.

If you can’t navigate Photoshop to save your life, you can count on Graphic Design + Adobe CC Certification School to show you the ropes. It’s a 3-part training bundle with over 40 hours of instructional content to help you get a grip on graphic design and launch your creative career. On top of teaching you how to work with lines, shapes, and colors, you’ll also get in-depth training on how to use the Big Three design apps: Illustrator, InDesign, and Photoshop. You’ll learn how to unlock their full potential to create design projects suitable for conventional printing and digital publication. And after finishing each course, you’ll receive a Continuing Professional Development (CPD) certificate, which you can use to demonstrate your expertise on your resume.

Normally retailing for $1,197, the Graphic Design + Adobe CC Certification School is now available on sale for $39.

