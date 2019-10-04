This Amazing Device Tracker Will Help You Find Your Lost Keys FAST!

Picture this: you’re getting ready to leave your house for the day. You’re halfway to your car when you realize — you don’t have your wallet. You head back inside and frantically tear your place apart in search of your lost necessity, but you have no idea where you left it. Sound familiar? We’ve all been there (a few too many times, if we’re being honest). The Chipolo Device Tracker is here to help you break the cycle.

This truly remarkable product uses Bluetooth technology to find things like your lost keys or that misplaced wallet, so you can stop stressing every time the thing you need isn’t where you thought you left it. Simply attach the Chipolo to any particular valuable and use the app on your phone to ring it whenever you lose or misplace it. And don’t sweat it if you lose your phone — you can log on to the Chipolo website on your computer and track its location. Misplaced your laptop too? It may be time to get professional help.

But seriously, this thing is a lifesaver. It uses a negligible amount of power, and you can use any voice-controlled device like Alexa or Google Assistant to activate it and use it to find anything you need. There’s also a one-year warranty on the product, and the app is free. Total win-win.

Get it today for only $59, down 21% from its usual price of $75. We can’t guarantee you’ll stop losing things, but finding them will be a breeze from now on. GET. IT.

Bossip has teamed up with StackCommerce to bring you the best deals on the web. We may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.