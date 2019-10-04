Relieve Your Road Rage With This Spinning Car Aromatherapy Diffuser!

Even the most level-headed driver can lose their cool in rush hour traffic (and trust us, we get it.) When you’re stuck in a standstill line of cars after a long day, it’s hard to keep calm — thankfully, this spinning car aromatherapy diffuser can help you stay collected and safe behind the wheel.

From drivers who have apparently never heard of using their blinker before changing lanes to speed freaks who think they’re Lewis Hamilton on the Formula 1 racetrack, it’s chaos out on the open road. This innovative product is perfect for helping to relieve some of that driving-related anxiety with aromatherapy. Aromatherapy stimulates your nervous system (aka the part of your brain that’s causing you to curse out the car in the next lane) by triggering your sense of smell with soothing scents that help you maintain your peace of mind.

The best part? It doesn’t even look like an aromatherapy diffuser. Its cool, subtle design comes in silver, black, and red color choices that will easily blend in with your vehicle’s interior. Unless, of course, your car’s seats are pimped out in orange and pink stripes. And if they are — you do you, boo.

The Spinning Aromatherapy Car Diffuser comes in five scrumptious scents: cologne, osmanthus, lemon, ocean, and lavender. You can adjust fragrance concentration with the 360° fragrance diffusion, too. Get it now for only $12.99, down three bucks from original MSRP of $15.99. That’s an 18% discount.

Driving is about to get a lot less annoying!

