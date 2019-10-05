This 2-In-1 Expandable Suitcase Is The Last Travel Bag You’ll Ever Need

If you’re a seasoned traveler, you’ve likely got carry-on packing down to a science. You know exactly how many outfits fit into your carry-on luggage, and you make sure to capitalize on every spare inch of space. But what happens when you’re ready to head back home with souvenirs and impulse purchases you didn’t account for? You can either purchase another suitcase and pay exorbitant fees at the check-in counter, or leave some of your stuff behind. It’s kind of a lose-lose situation — but it doesn’t have to be.

You can free yourself from the hassle by picking up the Rollux 2-in-1 Expandable Suitcase, a carry-on bag that can easily be transformed into a full-size check-in suitcase should you need the extra space.

Here’s how it works:

Featuring award-winning, patented design, this ingenious smart suitcase saves you from having to find a space to store it when not in use. If you’re already an expert light packer, you can save on baggage fees and long check-ins by reverting it into a carry-on — but it’s ready to be quickly expanded into a bigger bag to fit your extra items whenever you need it. Plus, thanks to its quality fabrics and durable materials, this bag is here for the long haul.

Save yourself the stress and grab the Rollux 2-in-1 Expandable Suitcase on sale for $295 (a 15 percent discount from its original retail price of $349.)

