Get Perfectly Tousled Waves With This Super-Affordable Curling Brush

Contrary to what Instagram models and influencers tell you, the perfect curls cannot be solely achieved by spending an afternoon at the beach or simply tossing and turning in bed. Hate to break it to you, but having perfectly tousled bedhead locks still requires some styling savvy. And if you want to salon-quality waves, you’ll need a salon-quality tool, like the CONAIR PRO 1″ Styling/Curling Brush.

Powered by nano silver ceramic technology, this heated curling brush emits negative ions and far-infrared heat to seal the cuticle layer in hair, resulting in a smoother mane with minimal frizz. It’s equipped with a whopping 50 heat settings to accommodate a wide range of hair types with absolute ease, from the most fragile locks to coarse, thick hair. It also has a built-in metal barrel to add fullness and body to your ‘do, as well as ultra-smooth combs for comfortable styling.

With the CONAIR PRO, you can effortlessly achieve any hairstyle you want. It usually retails for $39.99, but you can get it on sale now for $25.99.

