This Voice-Activated Smart Desk Lamp Doubles As An Emergency Light

You most likely own a smartphone (in fact, you may be reading this on one right now), and maybe even a smart TV. It’s also not a reach to assume that you’re in possession of a smart assistant that you spew commands to on a regular basis. You might be thinking — what next? What other household items need to be smart-ified?Allow us to make a suggestion: your desk lamp.

Perfect for those who are often hunched over their desks, the iHaper DL1 Smart Desk Lamp is a voice-activated branch-structured lamp that doubles as an emergency light. It integrates with the HomeKit smart home system, so you can adjust the brightness using just your voice. It features high-quality LED beads and no blue light, providing vision protection that’s ideal for working long hours. With a design that’s split into two parts, the larger twig functions as a table lamp while the other works as an emergency light. It even has an energy-saving feature that automatically turns on when you’re near and turns off when you’ve been away for an extended period of time (kind of creepy, but also, extremely helpful!)

Typically retailing for $99.99, you can pick up the iHaper DL1 Smart Desk Lamp right now for only $64.99.

