Neguin Takes Nationals: Las Vegas Was Lit Up For The Red Bull Dance Your Style National Finals

Neguin Beat Out Some Tough Competition At The Red Bull Dance Your Style National Finals

After an impressive run across the country throughout 2019, The Red Bull Dance Your Style National Finals went down in Las Vegas on September 28.

Planet Hollywood was buzzing as winners from six regional qualifier events held across the United States came together in front of a packed crowd to celebrate street dance in all its forms. Throughout the evening, the greatest dancers in America showcased their best freestyle hip-hop, popping, waacking, locking, and breaking as they went head-to-head with their competitors in hopes of taking it all.

Unlike more traditional competitions, you won’t find a panel of judges here; Dance Your Style is as much about charisma and connection as it is about skill. The audience was more engaged than ever as each round ended with a vote signified by displaying either a red or blue light on each individual’s bracelet. There were some seriously tough rounds that ended in tie-breakers and calls for a recount, but in the end, crowd-favorite Neguin was crowned the Red Bull Dance Your Style 2019 champion.

Not only did the event showcase dancers during the competition, but there were several exhibition performances that gave the audience a chance to take off their judging hats, sit back, and soak up some more diverse talent. This included the all women-identifying group THECouncil founded by Sheopatra, who competed during the Honolulu qualifier and stunned the crowd with their choreography, musicality, and hypnotizing dancing. The second act of the evening was Kida The Great, known for his viral dance videos and for winning Season 13 of So You Think You Can Dance. The final performance came from Compton born and raised musician Channel Tres, who had the whole floor dancing as he performed hit singles “Topdown’ and ‘Controller.”

Following his win, Neguin will advance to the World Finals taking place across the pond in Paris, France on October 12. This will serve as the accumulation of more than 50 events held in over 30 countries all over the world, bringing together the most exceptional talents from all walks of life to compete at the first-ever World Final.

For those who want to follow along at home, the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final will be available to livestream via Red Bull Dance YouTube and Instagram on October 12.