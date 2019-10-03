Fourth & Final: Netflix Announces That ‘Dear White People’ Is Coming Back One Last Time [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Premiere Of Netflix's "Dear White People" Season 3 - Arrivals

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

Netflix ‘Dear White People’ Returns For Fourth Season

Netflix’s hit series Dear White People is coming back for the fourth and final season!

The streaming giant released a pretty creative announcement video with the cast in addition to a lil’ recap of exactly why Samantha White a “total f***ing badass”.

Press play below.

Check out the visual history of Sam in the following clip.

Will you be tuned in?

