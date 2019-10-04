Not Just Travis: All The Times The Kardashians And Jenners Have Gotten Cheated On

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 12

Premiere Of Netflix's "Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly" - Arrivals

Source: David Livingston / Getty

History Of Kardashians Getting Cheated On

Another day, another Jennerdashian breakup. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have called it quits in what is an increasingly nasty breakup. There are also now rumors that he had a side chick this whole time, too. Yikes.

The Kardashians are always at the center of some sort of relationship drama. Whether they are stealing someone’s man or getting cheated on or in relationships with two exes to the point that if they both get married then they’d have sister uncle aunt cousin parent things going on. It’s always crazy as hell.

But what happens when the Kardashians are actually on the wrong end of cheating? Take a look…

Khloe Kardashian – She’s had a couple of cheating scandals that were pretty devastating

View this post on Instagram

🌙

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Lamar Odom – They divorced among his drug addiction and allegations of him cheating on her

View this post on Instagram

💪🏾😊💪🏾 📷 @95.ken

A post shared by Tristan Thompson (@realtristan13) on

Tristan Thompson Pt. 1 – The big scandal broke when it was revealed that Tristan was maybe hooking up with two women at the club while Khloe was pregnant.

Tristan Thompson Pt. 2 – The big blowup came when allegations spread that Tristan hooked up with family friend Jordyn Woods

Kim Kardashian – Believe it or not, Kim has mostly avoided any substantial cheating scandals. Crazy, right?

View this post on Instagram

References.

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

Kourtney Kardashian – She’s been the most steady of the group, staying relatively scandal-free but she’s been on the wrong end of a few cheating scandals

    Continue Slideshow

    View this post on Instagram

    Forever.

    A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

    Scott Disick – He and Kourtney split after she caught him getting comfy with his ex Chloe Bartoli

    Rob Kardashian – Yeah, he’s had some drama with a capital D.

    Rita Ora – He tweeted out that she cheated on him their whole relationship and it got ugly really fast

    Blac Chyna – Pics popped up of her and some dude snuggled up online and chaos ensued, ending their marriage.

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.