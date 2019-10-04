Not Just Travis: All The Times The Kardashians And Jenners Have Gotten Cheated On
History Of Kardashians Getting Cheated On
Another day, another Jennerdashian breakup. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have called it quits in what is an increasingly nasty breakup. There are also now rumors that he had a side chick this whole time, too. Yikes.
The Kardashians are always at the center of some sort of relationship drama. Whether they are stealing someone’s man or getting cheated on or in relationships with two exes to the point that if they both get married then they’d have sister uncle aunt cousin parent things going on. It’s always crazy as hell.
But what happens when the Kardashians are actually on the wrong end of cheating? Take a look…
Khloe Kardashian – She’s had a couple of cheating scandals that were pretty devastating
Lamar Odom – They divorced among his drug addiction and allegations of him cheating on her
Tristan Thompson Pt. 1 – The big scandal broke when it was revealed that Tristan was maybe hooking up with two women at the club while Khloe was pregnant.
Tristan Thompson Pt. 2 – The big blowup came when allegations spread that Tristan hooked up with family friend Jordyn Woods
Kim Kardashian – Believe it or not, Kim has mostly avoided any substantial cheating scandals. Crazy, right?
Kourtney Kardashian – She’s been the most steady of the group, staying relatively scandal-free but she’s been on the wrong end of a few cheating scandals
Continue Slideshow
Scott Disick – He and Kourtney split after she caught him getting comfy with his ex Chloe Bartoli
View this post on Instagram
Diane Feinstein is reintroducing the Personal Care Products Safety Act in weeks to come. So we need your help now more than ever with our mission. Join Me, @EnvironmentalWorkingGroup, and countless others in the fight for safe cosmetics legislation. Visit link in bio to add your voice. #BeautyMadeBetter
Younes Bendjima- He dated Kourtney for two years before she caught him cheating
Rob Kardashian – Yeah, he’s had some drama with a capital D.
Rita Ora – He tweeted out that she cheated on him their whole relationship and it got ugly really fast
Blac Chyna – Pics popped up of her and some dude snuggled up online and chaos ensued, ending their marriage.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.