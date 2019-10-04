Hatin’ On Her Juice: Lizzo Compares Body Shaming Comments To “Mosquito Bites” [Video]

Lizzo Compares Comments People Make On her Size To “Mosquito Bites” (Video)

Lizzo is a front runner for MVP of 2019 with a #1 single, amazing “Made In America” performance, show-stealing BET Awards performance, Essence Magazine Cover, & Sold Out dates shes dominated.

With such visibility and spotlight comes the number one thing most every celebrity hates, unwanted opinions from the public. With social media it’s almost impossible to avoid seeing people’s opinions, even when you avoid it you’ll still stumble upon them.

Lizzo sat down with CBS Sunday Morning for an exclusive interview where she discussed her thoughts on people and their comments on her weight.

In the interview Lizzo compares the comments to mosquito bites because you look up and you’re covered in these things and they are normalized because they’re so innocent.

Lizzo mentions knowing people mean well but that doesn’t make the comments anymore welcome.

Watch the clip from her interview below.