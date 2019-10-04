Need My Coins: Lavar Ball Fires Back At Alan Foster’s Claims He Stole $2 Million

Lavar Ball Fires Back At Alan Foster’s Claims He Stole $2 Million

Lavar Ball and his ‘Big Baller Brand’ were set to disrupt the professional sports & shoe brand relationships in the NBA, however, a few shortcomings stopped the vision.

First it was the price point that had people that wanted to support furious. Then it was people who paid the steep price not receiving their orders. After working all these things out it seemed the W was right in the grasp of Lavar’s hands. He was spotted overseas with Kanye discussing sneakers and more people warming up to his ideas—then hell broke loose. Court documents revealed his business partner Alan Foster was arrested for fraud and had allegedly been stealing from him since day one.

For months the update on their dealings has been quiet but now it seems to be hitting up again with Alan claiming Lavar was stealing. Stealing from himself and his family?

According to TMZ Foster filed court documents stating Lavar allegedly embezzled $2.5 Million from Big Baller Brand for a lavish lifestyle of material items.

Lavar wasted no time responding and released this statement:

“Alan Foster’s claims are not only unfounded and devoid of any truth, but are an egregious attempt to turn the attention away from the millions of dollars that he embezzled from the Ball Family and the Ball Family Business,” “Not only will LaVar Ball and his family continue to vigorously pursue their civil action against Foster seeking civil damages, but will also continue to cooperate with law enforcement in order to seek justice for his egregious actions.” “The Ball family are all united in relentlessly pursuing Foster for his grave injustices, and will always fight to protect the respected Ball family name, despite Foster’s futile attempt to defile it.”

The likelihood of Lavar stealing are slim to none, especially since it would be stealing from himself. However, Foster is being sued from every direction and probably using this as leverage in some fashion.

Best of luck to the former Big Ballers.