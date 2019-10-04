Sweet Angel Voice: Ari Lennox Sings Ray J, Rihanna & More On ‘Song Association’ [Video]

Ari Lennox Sounds Amazing On ‘Song Association’

If you haven’t been up on Ari Lennox lately you, this episode of ‘Song Association’ might be the thing to sell her just off of pure talent. For Elle, Ari sings her versions of hits from B2k, Erykah Badu, Rihanna and more. She also details what inspired her song “New Apartment”. She said she was proud to sing about the digs, despite it being “infested with roaches”.

Hit play to enjoy it.

Ari also recently did an NPR Tiny Desk concert and performed tracks from her “Shea Butter Baby” album. Ari who was admittedly under the weather at the time belted out her soulful hits at the NPR headquarters and the results were amazing.

SET LIST

“Speak To Me”

“Pop”

“New Apartment”

“Shea Butter Baby”