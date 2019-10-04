Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Charged With Kidnapping After Allegedly Chasing Jen Harley With A KNIFE While Holding Their Daughter

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Booked For Kidnapping After Alleged Domestic Assault Involving Girlfriend Jen Harley

After ignoring friends and family who say the two should breakup for good because they have a toxic relationship, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley got into yet another domestic dispute. Ronnie was tased, arrested, and charged with kidnapping.

The Jersey Shore actor allegedly chased Jen with a knife…. while holding their 18-month-old child in his arms. Apparently, Jen told cops Ronnie lost it after doing cocaine and punched and slapped her. Jen then allegedly went running out of the house, screaming for help.

TMZ:

Our law enforcement sources say Ronnie gave chase … running after Jen, allegedly with a knife in his hand, and horrifyingly, also with their infant daughter! We’re told Ronnie was holding 18-month-old Ariana as he yelled at Jen to get back in the house. We’re told Ronnie eventually dropped the knife and locked himself and Ariana in the house. That’s where he was when police arrived on the scene, and he did not respond to their commands to come outside.

Believing baby Ariana might be in danger, the police reportedly broke down the door to the house, at which point Ronnie still didn’t calm down… so they tased him.

TMZ reports the girls suffered no major injuries, though Jen has visible marks on her face. The site also states that 12 hours before the incident they were hand-in-hand, happy about getting back together although their loved ones warned against it… see that HERE.