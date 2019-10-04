Messy Breakups: Kenya Moore’s Estranged Ex Outed For Alleged MULTIPLE Affairs During Marriage

Now THIS is a mess…

Marc Daly Accused Of Cheating On Kenya Moore

More details have been released about Kenya Moore’s split from Marc Daly and it’s getting especially messy. As previously reported Kenya announced her split from Marc on September 19 and simply said their divorce was “due to recent and ongoing circumstances.”

Marc was a bit more defiant however and warned the press not to speculate about details of their split.

“Rumors, innuendo or false accusations only serve to hurt our family and will be addressed through counsel as the law permits,” Marc told PEOPLE.

Now, however, there are indeed rumors swirling and they’re targeting Marc for alleged infidelity.

Us Weekly reports that Marc was allegedly unfaithful to the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and they’re citing an exclusive source with giving them the information.

“Marc has had multiple affairs on Kenya,” the source claims to Us. “She walked away from her career for him and he had no problem with that and no problem disrespecting her.”

Mind you this all comes after Love B. Scott reported that Daly may have been previously married, with two children he allegedly hid from Moore.

Poor Kenya!

Her split from Marc will play out on RHOA season 12 when it airs in November. In a trailer for the new season, Kenya and Marc are seen arguing over their prenup.