From Family Photos To Cocoa Butter: 10 Essentials DJ Khaled Can’t Live Without [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
DJ Khaled Walks Through His Ten Everyday Essentials
Say what you want about DJ Khaled, but there’s no denying that he’s about as positive of a person as you can be–especially in a world as cutthroat as the music industry. His positivity and love for his family becomes even more apparent as he walks through his everyday essentials with GQ.
There are a few things Khaled can’t live without, which includes items like photos of his wife and son, a Supreme mophie charger, and his favorite sneakers. While a lot of celebrities who go on the show and flex nothing but jewelry and expensive accessories, the producer carries a lot of humble essentials with him everyday.
Check out the video down below to hear what DJ Khaled has to say about the things he can’t live without.
