Put It In Ya Mouf: Taylor Swift Goes Crazy Over Beautiful Banana In A Drugged-Up Post-Lasik Stupor

Taylor Swift Eats Banana On Post-Lasik Drugs

Taylor Swift appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night and was shocked to learn that Jimmy knew of the recent Lasik surgery she had.

“I did how do you know that? I don’t even tell people that. It was great, I really can see very well.”

Jimmy went on to inform Taylor that her mother had conspired with him to take a video of the very drugged-up “September” ruiner rhapsodizing about a banana.

Taylor REALLY wanted that banana. Press play below.

Show us how you really feel…