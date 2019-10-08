Treat Yourself to a Home Spa Night with These Self Care Must-haves

If you’ve had a long week, you deserve some quality you-time to rest & recharge. You’ve been hustling hard and haven’t had the chance to take a break — if you’re due for some real relaxation, it’s time to arrange a little DIY spa night at home. But that doesn’t mean that you have to splurge on pricey luxury products. In fact, you can pamper yourself on the cheap with these four products:

Vortix Muscle Massager 2.0

For times when you can’t book appointments with your favorite massage therapist, you can relieve muscle soreness in an instant with this device. It’s designed to offer quick relief by increasing lymphatic flow and reducing lactic acid. In layman’s terms, it can take care of your muscle fatigue, soreness, spasms, and stiffness. Get it on sale for $174.99.

Autowit Fresh 1 True HEPA Air Purifier & Aroma Diffuser

Breathe more peaceful in your room with this purifier and diffuser hybrid. It can effectively remove 90% of the PM2.5, pollen, smoke, dust, floccus, formaldehyde, and unpleasant odors floating around in the air, all while boosting metabolism and reducing brain pressure with Fresh 1’s 8 million negative ions. And since it’s portable, you can use it everywhere you go, including your car. Regularly retailing for $79.99, it’s now on sale for $58.99.

Notti Smart Light

Phone notifications can often be annoying, but this smart light makes them less pesky. Connect it to your smartphone, and it will notify you with fun, colorful displays when you receive calls, texts, Whatsapp messages, Facebook updates, and more. It also has an alarm function that wakes you up peacefully. Right now, you can grab it on sale for $24.

Bibb Home 10 Lb Weighted Blanket & Mink Cover

Designed to give you a better night’s sleep, this weighted blanket is made up of multiple 6×6 squares filled with tiny odorless, non-toxic beads that apply pressure to give you the feeling of being hugged. It’s skin-friendly thanks to its soft and breathable materials, and it has a detachable mink cover that you can remove when it’s too hot. Normally $139, it’s now on sale for $95.

