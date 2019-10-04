G.O.O.D. Deeds: Kanye West & Rick Fox Are Coming Together To Rebuild Communities Impacted By Hurricane Dorian

Kanye West Is Teaming Up With Rick Fox To Help Hurricane Dorian Victims

Kanye West and retired Bahamian NBA star and actor Rick Fox are currently in talks with the government in The Bahamas to assist with rebuild efforts in communities impacted by the devastation of Hurricane Dorian.

According to reports from The Bahamas’ EyeWitness News, a statement from Bahamas Information Services says that the pair of celebs visited the National Emergency Management Agency on Thursday. A video clip of Kanye and Fox visiting the Kendal G.L. Isaacs National Gymnasium–which is housing hundreds of displaced storm victims at the moment–ended up going viral on social media.

“They met with John Michael Clarke of the reconstruction committee and Godfrey Rolle, Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ representative at NEMA,” the BIS statement read. “Following the meeting Fox and West joined members of Emergency Support Function groupings who just finished the afternoon in-house briefing in NEMA’s National Emergency Operations Centre to watch Shaunae Miller-Uibo compete at the IAAF World Championships in the women’s 400m, who ended up winning the silver medal in 48.37 seconds, setting a new national record.”

Kanye and Rick Fox in Nassau, Bahamas today after leaving Wyoming last night. https://t.co/wKtpFzuLn3 — TeamKanyeDaily (@TeamKanyeDaily) October 3, 2019

Rick Fox also posted about the trip himself, sharing a photo of him and Kanye with the disaster management agency and adding a link to The Bahamas Relief Foundation.