Enjoy BBQ Season Year-Round with This Indoor Grill

Winter is just around the corner, and that means you’ll be forced to trade your weekly backyard barbecues for cozier affairs inside. But that doesn’t mean that you need to forego grilling altogether. It’s still possible to prepare your favorite summer foods indoors with cooking devices like the Chefman Carbon Fiber Electric Smokeless Indoor Grill, which just so happens to be on sale right now for over 20% off.

This indoor grill proves that you can enjoy perfectly grilled food all year-round. Just like traditional grills, it still enables you to achieve the same grill marks you love without igniting a flame. It uses carbon fiber to heat up to 450°F in mere minutes and incorporates infrared heating technology to allow for even heat distribution. With an extra-large 14×18-inch non-stick surface, feel free to cook multiple foods at the same time — burgers, hotdogs, veggies, fish, you name it. It also has cool-touch handles for safe transfer and serving, as well as overheat auto shut-off protection for enhanced safety.

Normally retailing for $149.99, you can get the Chefman Carbon Fiber Electric Smokeless Indoor Grill on sale now for $109.99.

