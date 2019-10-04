Seen On The Scene: Angela Yee Attends D’USSE XO Dinner At Legacy Records In NYC

Angela Yee Attends D’USSE XO Dinner at Legacy Records in NYC

Last night at Legacy Records in New York City, D’USSE Cognac hosted their annual D’USSE XO dinner series in New York City.

This intimate gathering attracted celebrities such as Angela Yee and more. Attendees met, drank, and dined with D’USSE Cognac’s Cellar Master, Michel Casavecchia, and Global Brand Ambassador, Sullivan Doh. Yee and other guests enjoyed themselves with D’usse cocktails and good vibes all evening.