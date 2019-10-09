Conquer Your Fear of Public Speaking With This $13 Course

“Picture the audience in their underwear.” If you’ve ever had to speak in front of a group before, you’ve likely been given this oh-so-helpful advice a few too many times. But when you’re breaking out in a nervous sweat moments before you’re supposed to start talking, you know that just isn’t going to cut it.

Look, we’re not licensed therapists or PR managers, so we can’t teach you how to overcome your fear of public speaking — but we’ll gladly direct you to a course that can. Instructed by media and public speaking expert TJ Walker, the Complete Public Speaking Masterclass For Every Occasion is a 29-hour course designed to arm you with the skills you need to crush public speaking in any situation. You’ll learn how to speak in a way that makes an impact, as well as how to look comfortable and relaxed in front of audiences of every size. With a comprehensive curriculum, you’re free to focus on the sections that apply most to you.

Touted as the best-selling, highest-rated public speaking course, it usually retails for $200, but you can now get it on sale for only $12.99 (that’s a savings of 93 percent.)

