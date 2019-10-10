Keep The Receipts & Automatically Record Accidents With This HD Dash Cam

Even if you’re the best, safest driver on the road, you can’t say the same for everyone else. There are a lot of aggressive drivers out there who won’t hesitate to point the finger at you in the event of a collision. When that happens, you need to bring the receipts to prove that you weren’t at fault. The Black Box 1080p Dash Cam can serve as your witness.

Engineered with a G-sensor and motion detection, it records footage and audio automatically, ensuring that you’ll always have a second pair of eyes in an accident. It captures video in sharp 1080p resolution day or night, and documents every detail with its 120-degree wide-angle lens. And since it’s so compact, you’re free to stick it on your windshield without worrying about it getting in the way of your driving.

Usually, this virtual pair of second eyes retails for $149.95, but for a limited time, you can score it on sale for only $39.99 — a pretty sizable savings of 73 percent.

Black Box 1080p Dash Cam – $39.99 See Deal

Prices are subject to change.

