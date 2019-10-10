This Smart Doorbell Sends Photos Of Every Visitor Straight To Your Phone

A doorbell is a home necessity when it comes to notifying you about the arrival of your guest, or when the Amazon delivery dude finally delivers the package you’ve been waiting for. But sometimes, you just can’t be bothered to get off the couch and check who’s there. When that happens, you’ll find something like the Sinji WiFi Doorbell Camera handy.

This innovative doorbell takes a snapshot of each visitor every time they ring the bell. The photo is transmitted to the indoor receiver, then straight to your smartphone or tablet, so you can easily keep tabs on who comes to your door without actually checking yourself. It has night vision support to monitor visitors at all hours and is equipped with an anti-theft feature that alerts you when it’s been tampered with. It’s also quick and easy to install — just stick it onto your entry-way like double-sided tape, and you’re good to go.

Typically retailing for $79, you can get the Sinji WiFi Doorbell Camera on sale for only $49.99 (a savings of 36 percent.)

Sinji WiFi Doorbell Camera – $49.99 See Deal

Prices are subject to change.

