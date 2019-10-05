L.A. Sparks Fire General Manager Penny Toler After She Dropped The “N-Word” During Post Game Speech

According to TMZ , the L.A. Sparks have fired General Manager Penny Toler after she admitted using the “N-word” in a post-game rant following a WNBA playoff loss The Sparks released a statement saying:

“Toler was relieved of her duties and will no longer be with the organization, effective immediately. A national search will begin immediately to identify the next general manager of the Sparks. Managing Partner and Governor Eric Holoman will assume the duties in the interim.” Toler reportedly entered the locker room following a Sept. 19th loss to the Connecticut Sun and went on an epic rant calling out the team for their lack of intensity. Toler acknowledged using the word but insists it was not directed as a slur toward one of her players.

“It’s unfortunate I used that word,” Toler said … “I shouldn’t. Nobody should. … But you know, like I said, I’m not here to defend word by word by word what I said. I know some of the words that I’m being accused of are embellished.”

The Sparks thanked Toler for what she accomplished during her 20 seasons with the franchise. Under her leadership, the Sparks made the playoffs 18 times and won WNBA titles in 2001, 2002 and 2016. Toler was a founding member of the WNBA and played for the Sparks from 1997-1999, scoring the first basket in WNBA history.