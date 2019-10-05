Old Town Theft? Lil Nas X And Cardi B Sued For Allegedly Stealing Their Record “Rodeo”

Lil Nas X And Cardi B Sued For Allegedly Stealing Their Record “Rodeo”

Recently Lil Nas X announced he would be taking a break from his career. Many wondered why but most quickly pointed out exhaustion from how hard he’s been working and lets face it the music industry is the devil and besides the money everything else is a headache and all bad. Lil Nas X has been in Atlanta laying low and visiting his old high-school even doing an exclusive interview there about his young days and “praying his homosexuality would go away”. With him laying low you’d think people would let him be. Of course thats not going to happen as he’s been slapped with yet ANOTHER lawsuit claiming he stole a song. The song in question is his collaboration with Cardi B “Rodeo”.

According to TMZ, Producer Brandon Lee says his song was hijacked without any permission what so ever, so he’s suing everyone he can think of. He claims a song he wrote which ended up becoming a song called “Broad Day” is almost the same song.

they’re both built on a 4-measure phrase outlining the cord progression E, F, G, F, E. He also says the tempo is the same, both songs utilize guitar and wind instruments, the drumbeats are the same, the chord progression is similar … among other things.

The video above has barely reached 10k views but the producer claims the song was very popular around Atlanta where Lil Nas X is from. In his lawsuit he names Lil Nas X, Cardi B, Sony Music, Columbia record & Cardi’s former manager, Klenord Raphael. With Cardi B being a guest it doesn’t make sense why he is suing her but if he’s suing her FORMER manager as well something tells us there is more to this story and Cardi is just being hit with a stray bullet.