Someone Ordered Milk? Ice T’s Wife Coco Austin Exhibits Funbags Full Of Dairy For The Gram, “I Will Always Be Coco”

Coco Austin Shows Fans She’s Still Got It!

Coco Austin is taking down stereotypes about motherhood, one post at a time. Previously, the mother of 4-year-old Chanel educated folks on why she chooses to still offer up her breastmilk to the growing tot before naps and bedtime. Now, the hot-bodied model is empowering mothers to still be themselves, despite how people think mothers should be. That includes being sexy!

I hate seeing comments that say you cant be sexy after having children.. who says? … And yes,I dont have has much time as I used too before Chanel but I can still pick my moments .. I will always and forever be Coco.. no matter what, I still rock as a wife and a mother!!!