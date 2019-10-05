In White Folks News: Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Welcome Their Third Child 

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Welcome Third Baby

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are now parents of three! On Friday, news broke that the superstar couple reportedly (and quietly) welcomed their third child back in August, which means the bundle of joy is already “about 2 months old” now.

The Gossip Girl star announced that they were expecting back in April when she showed off her budding baby bump at the premiere of her hubby’s latest film Detective Pikachu. Neither famous parents have spoken about the growing family, but the usually private couple was spotted on a dinner date at NYC’s Take Room on Friday. Coinkydink?

Blake and Ryan are already parents to 4-year-old James and 3-year-old Inez. No word on the newborn celebrity seed’s name, but congrats to the superstar couple on their expanding family.