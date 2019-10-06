Jesus Take The Wheel: Florida Woman Attempted To Kill Children In Car Crash After Believing She Was Cursed

A Flordia Mom Allegedly Tried To Kill Her Kids Because She Believed She Was Cursed

According to the Ocala Times, a Florida mom is accused of telling her four kids to take off their seatbelts before crashing into a tree. She is now facing four counts of domestic attempted murder.

Calicia Williams was allegedly driving erratic before she crashed into a tree after striking a curb and traveling across a grassy median. Members from Ocala Fire Rescue advised officers that none of Williams’ children were wearing seat belts belts during the accident.

When officials arrived, Williams was observed making “”spontaneous utterances while her children were being treated by paramedics. People on the scene reported that Williams was traveling at a high rate of speed and had told the children to take off their seatbelts and stretch out their hands. She also reportedly yelled out

“The devil can’t hurt you. He only hurts bad people. You have the light of Jesus in you and only Jesus can cure us.”

The children sustained injuries consistent with not wearing seatbelts or proper restraints and their condition is unknown. Williams will be transported to the Marion County Jail once released from the hospital.