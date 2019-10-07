Reality Star Lovely Mimi Talks Divorce, Drug Charge Dismissal & New Single (Exclusive)

“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” Alum Drops New Video For “Never Again”

She’s a social media maven who co-starred on “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” and “Wild’n Out,” but lately it seems like all of Lovely Mimi’s drama has been happening off-camera.

The YouTube star and mom of two ended her marriage with co-star Remy The Boss following her allegations of abuse, infidelity and theft. She faced an ecstasy possession charge following an arrest at a North Carolina casino – charges that the local district attorney dropped over the summer, her court papers show. And last month, cops arrested Remy for his alleged role in a drug trafficking ring, he’s being held without bail.

While the nail art entrepreneur would not comment on Remy’s case, she said she’s shed her toxic past, got sober and is focused on her grind more than ever. She’s just dropped a new music video for her single, “Never Again,” which is all about the breakdown of her relationship. We sat down with Mimi and spoke about how she’s channeling her heartbreak into new music – but not before dropping a major divorce bombshell.

BOSSIP: Your breakup with Remy The Boss was brutal – are you going to file divorce papers?

Mimi: “Well, I did go up to the courthouse to file divorce papers and come to find out, the lady that filed my (marriage license) never finished the paperwork or sent it through. Therefore, I’m not legally married, and he is not able to take anything from me. So God is good! That was nothing but God.” BOSSIP: How are you managing to co-parent through this?

Mimi: “He hasn’t seen the children for two months, (but) I don’t keep the children away from him. I don’t want any child support. I don’t want the money he stole from me. I don’t want anything he owes me. I just pray that he will get his mind together and be there for his children.” BOSSIP: You’ve just released a new song, “Never Again.” Tell us what inspired you to write it.

Mimi: “This one was a little more personal. It has to do with my 10-year separation. It’s touching a lot of women and just motivating them that they can move forward.” BOSSIP: Would you consider going back to “Love & Hip Hop”?

Mimi: “No. Well, if they pay me a lot of money! Because if y’all think I’m going to embarrass myself and my family for a little check? No thank you! But hey, if they run me my money, I might give you some honey with your tea!”

*This interview was edited for space and clarity.