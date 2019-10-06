Black Excellence Abound: Oprah, Halle Berry & Other A-Listers Attend Opening Of Tyler Perry’s $250M Studio

Tyler Perry Studios Opening Gala

Black excellence was abound Saturday for the grand opening of Tyler Perry’s $250 million movie studio. ALL the A-listers you could think of were in attendance including Oprah, Beyonce, Taraji P. Henson, Maxine Waters, Samuel L. Jackson, Spike Lee, Cicely Tyson, and Halle Berry.

Beyonce was also on hand, and while she skipped the carpet she took pics inside with several celebs.

Tyler’s 330-acre studio that once served as a Confederate army base and has sound stages named after black actors, Will Smith was on hand for the reveal of his.

Oprah walked the carpet with Stedman…

and beamed with pride while bragging about her close friend.

“He didn’t wait for other people to validate or to say you should go this way or that way. He said I’m going to create my own way and as we can see here, become a force for himself,” Winfrey told The Associated Press. “I remember when he was thinking about buying this place and I said ‘You’d be crazy not to take it.'” she added.

Other stars spotted on the carpet included Kelly Rowland, LaLa and Michelle…

Monica….

Colin Kaepernick and Nessa…

Jeannie and Jeezy…

and TONS more.

Inside guests dined on lump crab salad and had a choice of spiced beef tenderloin or pepino and orange crusted sea bass. Looks like good times were had by all—including the Clintons who didn’t walk the carpet but were in attendance.

