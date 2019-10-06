Dating In Atlanta: Watch The Casting Special For Season 2 Of “Ready To Love” [VIDEO]

Will Packer And Nephew Tommy Prepare For Season 2 Of “Ready To Love”

Will Packer scored an unexpected hit with his OWN Reality TV dating series “Ready To Love” last year. The series just posted their new casting special and we couldn’t look away. Watch it below:

Host Tommy Miles and Executive Producer Will Packer introduce a new set of singles looking for love in Atlanta. But in a twist, there are now 10 men and 10 women, and the power to eliminate goes both ways. Meet them all and find out who’s ready to love! For more on #ReadyToLove , visit WatchOWN.tv/RTL