ThinkFromYourHeart Bresha Webb Offers HILARIOUS Hot Girl Advice Produced By Jamie Foxx [Video]

Bresha Webb “Think From Your Heart” Music Video

Bresha Webb wants you to “think with your heart—-and not from your p***y.” The actor/comedienne has released a music video produced by Jamie Foxx with an 80s rock theme for her comedy track “Think From Your Heart.”

In it, she channels Slash from Guns N’ Roses, Diana Ross, Prince, Donna Summer, and more while advising women to listen to the organ in their chest rather than their sexual desires. Why? Well, because your “p***y don’t know which way to go.”

SOUND ADVICE.

Bresha is planning on releasing a comedy album and this track will reportedly be included on it.

“Think From Your Heart” with Bresha Webb below.

Produced By: Jamie Foxx

Directed By: Dominique Dawson

Special Thanks to: Shontel Greene

DP: Dominic Jones

Make-Up Artist: Sabrina Porche

Wardrobe: La Donna Whittingham

Production Design: Destiny Grant

Playback: Lloren Zeigler

Slash Band Member: King Bach

Dancers: Liz

Lisa

Dinora

Monica

Haniffa

Franceli

Nicolette

Dominique

Shamyl

Choreographer: Jessica

Women Marching: Kay Ewing