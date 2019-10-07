#ThinkFromYourHeart Bresha Webb Offers HILARIOUS Hot Girl Advice Produced By Jamie Foxx [Video]
Bresha Webb “Think From Your Heart” Music Video
Bresha Webb wants you to “think with your heart—-and not from your p***y.” The actor/comedienne has released a music video produced by Jamie Foxx with an 80s rock theme for her comedy track “Think From Your Heart.”
In it, she channels Slash from Guns N’ Roses, Diana Ross, Prince, Donna Summer, and more while advising women to listen to the organ in their chest rather than their sexual desires. Why? Well, because your “p***y don’t know which way to go.”
SOUND ADVICE.
Bresha is planning on releasing a comedy album and this track will reportedly be included on it.
“Think From Your Heart” with Bresha Webb below.
Produced By: Jamie Foxx
Directed By: Dominique Dawson
Special Thanks to: Shontel Greene
DP: Dominic Jones
Make-Up Artist: Sabrina Porche
Wardrobe: La Donna Whittingham
Production Design: Destiny Grant
Playback: Lloren Zeigler
Slash Band Member: King Bach
Dancers: Liz
Lisa
Dinora
Monica
Haniffa
Franceli
Nicolette
Dominique
Shamyl
Choreographer: Jessica
Women Marching: Kay Ewing
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.