We See You, Byroooonnnnnnn: Bow Wow Attends Tyler Perry’s Star-Studded Gala, Gets Clowned Just Because

Bow Wow Attends Tyler Perry’s Gala, Gets Clowned

By now, everyone knows that Bow Wow is gonna Bow Wow so his attention-thirsty shenanigans at Tyler Perry’s star-studded grand opening event weren’t shocking at all.

If you didn’t know, Bow Wow played Teyana Taylor’s baby daddy in “Madea’s Big Happy Family” so him being invited to the A-list event makes sense. Well, Kinda.

What didn’t make sense, however, is Bow’s bozo behavior at the very Black and beautiful affair where he squandered a rare WIN for himself with tacky Twitter/Instagram posts that sparked yet another clowning across Twitter.

Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Bow Wow’s lil trip to Tyler Perry Studios on the flip.