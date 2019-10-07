The Saga Continues: Antonio Brown Files For $40 Million In Grievances Against The Patriots & The Raiders

Antonio Brown Thinks The Patriots & The Raiders Owe Him Money

The saga that is Antonio Brown never ends, and now, the ongoing battle with his former NFL teams is making its way to court.

Ian Rapoport, the NFL Player’s Association has filed grievances against both the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots on Antonio Brown’s behalf. AB is looking to recoup close to the $40 million that he lost in unpaid salary, fines, and voided guarantees.

In this deal, Brown wants to get the $29 million he was guaranteed for the 2019 and 2020 seasons from the Raiders. The baller also wants to recover the $1 million signing bonus, the $215,000 that was garnished due to fines, and the $860,294 he was owed from the week he requested to be traded.

As far as the Patriots are concerned, Antonio is seeking the $9 million signing bonus he was never paid, $64,062 from his Week 1 salary, along with the remaining $1.025 million of his guaranteed money. All of this is also accompanied by a breach of contract grievance that Brown has reportedly filed against New England for how they handled his situation.

These hefty grievances were filed on Friday, but in his report, Rapoport says that Brown probably won’t get his day in court until the sometime in the spring. On top of the waiting game, though, the disgraced baller is in for a tough fight.

Right now, Brown is facing a civil lawsuit stemming from claims of sexual assault. The NFL has launched its own separate investigation into these accusations and it is believed that the Patriots cut ties with AB because he sent one of his accusers threatening text messages following news of her coming forward.