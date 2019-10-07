Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar Files For Divorce From Husband Ahmed Hirsi

According to reports from TMZ , the freshman Representative filed for divorce from her husband on Friday in Minnesota. Ahmed–who is also the father of her 3 kids–has a very complicated history with the Congresswoman that spans over the last two decades.

Ilhan then went on to marry another man named Ahmed Elmi in Minneapolis in 2009, in a ceremony that was official with legal docs and all of that good stuff. Those two reportedly split just two years later in 2011, causing Ahmed to return to his home in the UK, but they weren’t legally divorced until a longtime later in 2017.

During this time, Oman reportedly reconciled with Hirsi in 2012 and they had another child together. Omar and Elmi’s divorce was made official in 2017, and a year later, she legally wed Hirsi.

Now, the couple is headed for divorce. According to the publication, the Congresswoman has moved out of their place and into a penthouse apartment in Minneapolis.

Omar reportedly married Hirsi in a religious ceremony in 2002, but at the time, the union was not recognized legally. The couple proceeded to have 2 children together, but ended up separating a few years later in 2008.