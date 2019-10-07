Jesus Take The Wheel: Watch Man Get Struck By Lightning While Walking His Dogs, Survives Shocking Ordeal [Video]

Texas Man Struck By Lightning While Walking Dogs

You wanna see what we THOUGHT was a dead body?

According to NYDailyNews, a man named Alex Coreas was walking his dogs through the parking lot at Stuebner Airline Veterinary Hospital when he was struck by lightning.

Fortunately, hospital employee Christy Mittler saw the whole thing happen and instantly rushed to administer first aid. When she and several others got to Coreas’ side, they reported that his clothes were charred, his socks and shoes were completely gone, and there was a huge hole in the ground.

Coreas survived his ordeal and local police found the three dogs that ran off.