Exclusive: Laura Govan’s Pops Gifts Her A Box Of Caca On “Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition” [VIDEO]
Welp… A new season of “Marriage Boot Camp” premieres on WeTV this week and this time it’s a family edition! “Basketball Wives LA” alum Laura Govan is part of the cast this season, along with her parents and if the premiere episode is any indication, she may have had a rougher time with this production than the drink slinging antics that BBW has become famous for.
In the clip below, we see Laura Govan, “Basketball Wives LA,” open a special gift from her dad. Check it out:
MARRIAGE BOOT CAMP: FAMILY EDITION – “CAUTION: FAMILY SECRETS AHEAD” – Airs Friday, October 11t at 10pm ET/PT
Hit the flip for this season’s super trailer!
This season, Pop star Aaron Carter and his mother Jane come face-to-face in the most dramatic momager and son reunion ever! Just off the heels of a public divorce, “Real Housewives of Orange County”, Alexis Bellino and her also divorced mother Penelope suffer from years of pent up resentment. “Basketball Wives”, Laura Govan and her parents Gloria and Michael struggle to break free from a daunting past and battle to get to the truth. In a last-ditch effort to save his brotherly bond, notorious child actor Corey Feldman enters with his brother Eden and his wife Courtney. Past trauma and abandonment plague their relationship, but will these brothers put their pride aside to bring the family back together? And when a pop-up gift shop unravels their core issues, a gift exchange brings on despair and sends someone running before they even unpack their bags!
With relationships beyond repair, Dr. Venus Nicolino and Dr. Ish Major will push the stars and their families to the point of no return when they send them on a road trip to face painful truths and find out if blood is truly thicker than water.
“Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition” is produced for WE tv by Thinkfactory Media.
