GTFOHWTBS: Iyanla Van Zant Vouches For Headazz Judge Hugging Racist Convicted Murderer Amber Guyger [Video]

Iyanla Van Zant Condones Judge Hugging Convicted Murderer Amber Guyger

Iyanla has tried to fix many a life in her day, but now she’s fixing her mouth to say some utter foolishness regarding convicted murderer Amber Guyger.

TMZ caught up with the life coach and asked her opinion about all the comfort and support that trash a$$ Amber received from judge Tammy Kemp and Botham Jean’s family after she was sentenced to prison for only ten years.

Let’s be clear, although neither instance was pleasant to see, there is a HUGE difference between the Botham family’s forgiveness and a MUTHAF***IN JUDGE going out of her way to comfort a killer cop.

Press play below to see Iyanla’s headazz opinion.

SMFH.