HELLUR Opulence: Ava Duvernay Benevolently Blesses Social Media With Tyler Perry Studios Footage [Video]

Ava Duvernay Releases Tyler Perry Studios Footage

Ava Duvernay is the real MVP. Sure you already knew that, but we’ve got another reason to laud this trailblazing filmmaker and it all boils down to Tyler Perry.

This was a party that I threw for the most diverse staff in film and television history! I love my crew!! Y’all rock. https://t.co/Rn7nQrjuGZ pic.twitter.com/D5W7YJGpiq — Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) October 7, 2019

Ava was, of course, one of the esteemed guests this weekend at the grand opening of Tyler Perry Studios and she benevolently blessed social media with exclusive footage from inside.

In it, we see Tyler’s TWELVE sound stages dedicated to black actors including Will Smith, Denzel Washington, Diahann Caroll, and Halle Berry, and a huge replica of the White House.

The White House was remade for Tyler’s BET series “The Oval” which premieres Wednesday, October 23. There are also several residential neighborhood replicas set up at the

330-acre lot located in the heart of Atlanta on the historic grounds of the former Fort McPherson army base.

Watch Ava’s InstaStory below to be inspired—it’s the best thing you’ll see all day.

You don’t want to miss this thread. Ava DuVernay shared the tour around the new #TylerPerryStudios !

This is such an inspiration! ❤️🙌🏽

(1/4) pic.twitter.com/6yJYk3G0VT — AvaDuVernay Fans (@avaduvernayfans) October 6, 2019

The tour continues and look at that replica of the White House. Wow! #TylerPerryStudios pic.twitter.com/9yOaSHRHVx — AvaDuVernay Fans (@avaduvernayfans) October 6, 2019

Tyler Perry dedicated the buildings to some of the most brilliant stars like Oprah, Denzel Washington, John Singleton and more. #dope #TylerPerryStudios pic.twitter.com/1g2tBK2TsJ — AvaDuVernay Fans (@avaduvernayfans) October 6, 2019

This beautiful moment gives us chills. So so beautiful. ❤️ #TylerPerryStudios pic.twitter.com/3AJDQHqhTE — AvaDuVernay Fans (@avaduvernayfans) October 6, 2019

