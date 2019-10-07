HELLUR Opulence: Ava Duvernay Benevolently Blesses Social Media With Tyler Perry Studios Footage [Video]
Thank you Ava!
Ava Duvernay Releases Tyler Perry Studios Footage
Ava Duvernay is the real MVP. Sure you already knew that, but we’ve got another reason to laud this trailblazing filmmaker and it all boils down to Tyler Perry.
Ava was, of course, one of the esteemed guests this weekend at the grand opening of Tyler Perry Studios and she benevolently blessed social media with exclusive footage from inside.
In it, we see Tyler’s TWELVE sound stages dedicated to black actors including Will Smith, Denzel Washington, Diahann Caroll, and Halle Berry, and a huge replica of the White House.
The White House was remade for Tyler’s BET series “The Oval” which premieres Wednesday, October 23. There are also several residential neighborhood replicas set up at the
330-acre lot located in the heart of Atlanta on the historic grounds of the former Fort McPherson army base.
Watch Ava’s InstaStory below to be inspired—it’s the best thing you’ll see all day.
Twitter can’t get enough of the exclusive footage, see how Ava’s Tyler Perry Studios footage is inspiring the Internet on the flip.
Did you know that Tyler Perry Studios is bigger than Disney, Warner Bros, Paramount, Fox and Sony COMBINED?
