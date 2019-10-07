Tell Tip: Paltry Pilferers Steal $750K Worth Of Jewelry Including WEDDING RINGS From Tiny’s Lamborghini

How dare they!

$750,000 Worth Of Jewelry Stolen From Tiny’s Car

Tiny Harris is presumably reeling after a gaggle of good jewelry was stolen from her car. Police reached out to Atlanta’s WSBTV to confirm that a whopping $750,000 worth of jewelry went missing from Tiny’s Lamborghini this weekend.

On Sunday Tiny apparently went out for drinks at ATL’s Bar Amalfi restaurant and when she went back to her luxury vehicle, she discovered that jewelry was missing from her center console.

The jewelry includes wedding rings, watches and stud earrings.

So far it looks like the police have no leads, but we’re sure T.I. will ask the public to help identify the paltry pilfers who’d dare steal from his wife.

Seriously though, that’s not cool—-we hope Tiny gets her jewelry back expeditiously!