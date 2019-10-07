THE RESIDENT: Cain Asks Nic To Run Pre-Op & She’s Shocked [Exclusive Clip]

Fox’s “THE RESIDENT” Exclusive Clip

Morris Chestnut’s “THE RESIDENT” is continuing to bring high drama to Fox and things are about to get even more shocking. On the latest episode, the Chastain staff is facing a dilemma and someone’s getting a shocking request.

A police officer shows up to the ER with an injured criminal that he caught in the act and it’s up to the Chastain staff to keep him alive in order to save an innocent life.

Later Nic gets roped into a surgical rotation with Cain and she’s absolutely shocked. Meanwhile, Bell pursues a new fiscal venture that may bring him into a whole new market in the all-new “Saints & Sinners” episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, Oct. 8 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

THE RESIDENT is produced by 20th Century Fox Television. The series’ executive producers include Todd Harthan, Amy Holden Jones, Rob Corn, Antoine Fuqua, David Boorstein, Oly Obst and Elizabeth Klaviter.