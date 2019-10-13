Enjoy Free Live TV With This HDTV Antenna (No Cable Subscription Required!)

If you’re like most people, you cut the cord a long time ago and resorted to enjoying shows and movies using streaming services instead of cable. Still, there’s something to be said for watching your favorite programs live. You absolutely need to find out who gets the rose on The Bachelor in real-time rather than relying on your Twitter feed for updates. Luckily, you can still enjoy live TV for free without a cable subscription with the ANTOP Paper Thin 30-Mile AT-105 Indoor HDTV Antenna.

Unlike the metallic bunny ears of yesteryear, this antenna is sleek, compact, and measures in at only 0.02-inch thick. It taps into the free channels within your vicinity — up to 30 miles — and beams them straight to your TV. You get to access programs on networks like ABC, CBS, NBC, and PBS in excellent HD quality. And thanks to its minuscule size, you won’t experience spotty signal during windy or rainy days.

On any given day, the ANTOP Paper Thin 30-Mile AT-105 Indoor HDTV Antenna retails for $34.99, but for a limited time, you can get grab it on sale for only $16.99 — that’s 51 percent off!

